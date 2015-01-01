|
BACKGROUND: Comprehensive data has shown that adolescents often suffer from depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem, and are in a particularly fragile stage of psychological, physiological, and social development. Left-behind children in particular tend to have significantly higher, state anxiety and depression compared to non-left-behind children. The Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (DASS-21) is an effective tool for evaluating depression, anxiety, and stress, and is used to measure levels of depression, anxiety, and stress in groups from a variety of backgrounds. The purpose of this study was to determine the effectiveness, reliability, and measurement invariance of the DASS-21 in Chinese left-behind children.
