Abstract

BACKGROUND: Comprehensive data has shown that adolescents often suffer from depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem, and are in a particularly fragile stage of psychological, physiological, and social development. Left-behind children in particular tend to have significantly higher, state anxiety and depression compared to non-left-behind children. The Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (DASS-21) is an effective tool for evaluating depression, anxiety, and stress, and is used to measure levels of depression, anxiety, and stress in groups from a variety of backgrounds. The purpose of this study was to determine the effectiveness, reliability, and measurement invariance of the DASS-21 in Chinese left-behind children.



METHOD: The test and re-test method was used (N = 676), and the exploratory structural equation model (Mplus v.8.3) used to verify basic measurement models. For measurement invariance, the configural, weak, strong, and strict models were tested. The reliability of the DASS-21 was also tested using the collected data.



RESULTS: Analysis results showed that the DASS-21 had a stable three-factor structure in the sample of left-behind children in China. The measurement invariance test showed that gender and time not only had strong invariance, but also strict invariance. The results of cross left and non-left invariance indicated a lack of strict invariance. Finally, the McDonald's omega coefficient of the DASS-21 total scale was 0.864, and the internal consistency of each subscale was also good.



CONCLUSIONS: The DASS-21 is shown to be an effective and reliable tool for measuring depression, anxiety and stress in Chinese left-behind children.

Language: en