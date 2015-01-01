Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Paediatric concussion is a common injury. Approximately 30% of youth with concussion will experience persisting postconcussion symptoms (PPCS) extending at least 1 month following injury. Recently, studies have shown the benefit of early, active, targeted therapeutic strategies. However, these are primarily prescribed from the specialty setting. Early access to concussion specialty care has been shown to improve recovery times for those at risk for persisting symptoms, but there are disparities in which youth are able to access such care. Mobile health (mHealth) technology has the potential to improve access to concussion specialists. This trial will evaluate the feasibility of a mHealth remote patient monitoring (RPM)-based care handoff model to facilitate access to specialty care, and the effectiveness of the handoff model in reducing the incidence of PPCS.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This study is a non-randomised type I, hybrid implementation-effectiveness trial. Youth with concussion ages 13-18 will be enrolled from the emergency department of a large paediatric healthcare network. Patients deemed a moderate-to-high risk for PPCS using the predicting and preventing postconcussive problems in paediatrics (5P) stratification tool will be registered for a web-based chat platform that uses RPM to collect information on symptoms and activity. Those patients with escalating or plateauing symptoms will be contacted for a specialty visit using data collected from RPM to guide management. The primary effectiveness outcome will be the incidence of PPCS, defined as at least three concussion-related symptoms above baseline at 28 days following injury. Secondary effectiveness outcomes will include the number of days until return to preinjury symptom score, clearance for full activity and return to school without accommodations. The primary implementation outcome will be fidelity, defined as the per cent of patients meeting specialty care referral criteria who are ultimately seen in concussion specialty care. Secondary implementation outcomes will include patient-defined and clinician-defined appropriateness and acceptability. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This study was approved by the Institutional Review Board of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (IRB 22-019755). Study findings will be published in peer-reviewed journals and disseminated at national and international meetings. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT05741411.

