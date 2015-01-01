|
Citation
Corwin DJ, Godfrey M, Arbogast KB, Zorc JJ, Wiebe DJ, Michel JJ, Barnett I, Stenger KM, Calandra LM, Cobb J, Winston FK, Master CL. BMJ Open 2024; 14(6): e082644.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38904136
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Paediatric concussion is a common injury. Approximately 30% of youth with concussion will experience persisting postconcussion symptoms (PPCS) extending at least 1 month following injury. Recently, studies have shown the benefit of early, active, targeted therapeutic strategies. However, these are primarily prescribed from the specialty setting. Early access to concussion specialty care has been shown to improve recovery times for those at risk for persisting symptoms, but there are disparities in which youth are able to access such care. Mobile health (mHealth) technology has the potential to improve access to concussion specialists. This trial will evaluate the feasibility of a mHealth remote patient monitoring (RPM)-based care handoff model to facilitate access to specialty care, and the effectiveness of the handoff model in reducing the incidence of PPCS.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; Health Services Accessibility; *Emergency Service, Hospital; *Brain Concussion/therapy; *Post-Concussion Syndrome/therapy; *Telemedicine; ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY MEDICINE; PAEDIATRICS; TRAUMA MANAGEMENT