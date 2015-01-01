|
Brandtner A, Müller SM, Behrens S, Oelker A, Brand M. Compr. Psychiatry 2024; 134: e152507.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
38905774
BACKGROUND: The activation of permissive beliefs is a cognitive mechanism through which individuals permit themselves to engage in pleasurable, yet potentially unregulated activities. Existing measures are heterogenous, focusing either on specific behaviors or on particular licensing mechanisms. The new Permissive Beliefs Questionnaire (PBQ) seeks to integrate self-licensing mechanisms from various research domains and to be applicable to different behaviors.
addictive behaviors; justificational beliefs; sabotaging thoughts; self-licensing