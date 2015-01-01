Abstract

Introduction Domestic violence (DV) in the form of verbal abuse is very common among women, especially pregnant women, posing as a serious public health issue that could lead to complications in pregnancy and threaten maternal and fetal outcomes. Studies have determined that domestic verbal abuse (DVA) in pregnancy was more common in women less than 25 years of age as well as in those with low education levels. This study determined the overall prevalence of verbal abuse in pregnant women, in a semi-urban population and is unique in that the verbal abuse in pregnant women with a previous girl child was also determined. This study helps healthcare providers identify the potential causes of DVA in pregnancy and provide timely interventions in the form of counseling for pregnant women and families.



OBJECTIVE This observational study was carried out to assess the prevalence of DVA among pregnant women, to determine the trimester of occurrence of DVA among pregnant women, and to explore the associations of DVA with age, employment status, parity gestational age, and birth weight. Materials and methods This was a six-month hospital-based observational study conducted at Dr D. Y. Patil Medical College's in-patient department (IPD) of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Pimpri, Pune. Consent was obtained from 200 pregnant women who received admission for delivery and provided a validated modified copy of a DV assessment screening questionnaire. A statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 10. A Chi-square test was employed wherever required, and a p-value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.



RESULTS The study included 200 pregnant women, who were admitted to the hospital for delivery. The prevalence of DV in the form of verbal abuse was noted to be 74 out of 200 (37%). The working status of the woman showed an influence on DVA. There was also a significant increase in verbal abuse (68%) among the age group between 18 and 23 years. The previous delivery of a female child also had a significant impact on DVA, which turned out to be more prevalent, particularly if two female children were born previously (80%). The study also noted higher rates of preterm deliveries in pregnant women with DVA being 57%.



CONCLUSION The study demonstrates that women, even in modern times, experience DVA during pregnancy, especially among the younger age group. It has also been found that it is more common among women who are financially dependent due to maternal unemployment. As a result, there is a need to routinely screen pregnant women for DVA to avoid potentially detrimental pregnancy outcomes and to prevent ongoing abuse.

