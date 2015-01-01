Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Foreign workers comprise a significant portion of Singapore's workforce. They face multiple challenges when working there. A hand injury may add to these stressors, causing profound psychological and social impact. There are few studies in the literature that have analyzed this effect. The primary objective of this study, the first of its kind in Singapore, is to investigate the psychological impact and functional outcomes of hand injuries among foreign workers. By assessing the prevalence of psychological conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression, along with measuring functional impairment using validated tools, this study aims to provide insights into the psycho-social challenges faced by this vulnerable population.



METHODS: A single-encounter interview was conducted for eligible patients. Psychological impact was measured using the DASS-21, symptom severity and function with the QuickDASH, and pain with the VAS. Injury-specific and demographic data were also collected. The Mann-Whitney U test and the Chi-Squared test were applied for non-parametric variables and categorical data, respectively. The adjusted p-value was <0.05.



RESULTS: Eighty foreign workers were recruited. The mean age was 33 years, and the median age was 31.5 years (28.2 to 37.0). The majority were male (97.5%), married (60%), and had a salary of less than SGD1500 (USD1077) per month (81.3%). The most common mechanism of injury was penetrating (60%, n=48). Stress, anxiety, and depression were positively associated with limitations in daily function. Multivariate analysis found that limitations in daily function were independently associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, regardless of hand dominance. Conclusion: This study has shown a significant psychological and social impact of hand injuries among foreign workers in Singapore. There is potential for the development of screening and support programs for at-risk workers to cater to their mental well-being. We recommend that the psychological impact of hand injuries be factored into holistic management and rehabilitation with adequate time and resource allocation. An ancillary benefit is the improvement of productivity and overall contribution to Singapore's economy.

