Dhanaraj I, Rajaratnam V, Jaafar H, Morgan K. Cureus 2024; 16(5): e60772.
(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)
38903327
INTRODUCTION: Foreign workers comprise a significant portion of Singapore's workforce. They face multiple challenges when working there. A hand injury may add to these stressors, causing profound psychological and social impact. There are few studies in the literature that have analyzed this effect. The primary objective of this study, the first of its kind in Singapore, is to investigate the psychological impact and functional outcomes of hand injuries among foreign workers. By assessing the prevalence of psychological conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression, along with measuring functional impairment using validated tools, this study aims to provide insights into the psycho-social challenges faced by this vulnerable population.
Language: en
depression; anxiety; stress; psychosocial; foreign worker; hand injury; migrant workforce