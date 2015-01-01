|
Bouju S, Lauritzen JB, Journé A, Jørgensen HL. Dan. Med. J. 2024; 71(7): A09230599.
38903025
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In orthopaedics, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructions are among the most common surgical interventions. Two methods are preferably used: autografts from the hamstring tendon (HT) or patella tendon (PT). The purpose of this meta-analysis was to compare these two methods when returning to sports.
Humans; Treatment Outcome; *Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries/surgery; *Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction/methods; *Autografts; *Hamstring Tendons/transplantation; *Patellar Ligament/transplantation; *Return to Sport; Transplantation, Autologous