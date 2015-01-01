Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In orthopaedics, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructions are among the most common surgical interventions. Two methods are preferably used: autografts from the hamstring tendon (HT) or patella tendon (PT). The purpose of this meta-analysis was to compare these two methods when returning to sports.



METHODS: Eleven studies were included based on a literature search conducted in PubMed. The primary outcome was return to preinjury sport level in athletes. Post-operative results such as the Lysholm score, the International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) subjective score, the Tegner Activity Score and KT-1000 arthrometry and autograft re-rupture rates were analysed as secondary outcomes.



RESULTS: The analysis showed no significant difference in return to preinjury sports level at a two-year follow-up between patients operated with hamstring or patella autograft. Considering the secondary outcomes, no significant differences were recorded in Lysholm score, IKDC score or re-rupture rate. The Tegner Activity Scale demonstrated a significantly higher activity level in the PT group than in the HT group (OR 0.79, p = 0.003). At the two-year follow-up, the KT-1000 arthrometer analysis also showed a significant difference in laxity, which was higher for the HT autografts (OR -0.31, p = 0.02).



CONCLUSION: This study showed no significant differences between hamstring and patella autografts. Even so, the choice of method when operated for ACL rupture remains crucial for the individual and should be a weighted decision made jointly by the patient and the physician.

