SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bouju S, Lauritzen JB, Journé A, Jørgensen HL. Dan. Med. J. 2024; 71(7): A09230599.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Danish Medical Association)

DOI

10.61409/A09230599

PMID

38903025

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In orthopaedics, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructions are among the most common surgical interventions. Two methods are preferably used: autografts from the hamstring tendon (HT) or patella tendon (PT). The purpose of this meta-analysis was to compare these two methods when returning to sports.

METHODS: Eleven studies were included based on a literature search conducted in PubMed. The primary outcome was return to preinjury sport level in athletes. Post-operative results such as the Lysholm score, the International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) subjective score, the Tegner Activity Score and KT-1000 arthrometry and autograft re-rupture rates were analysed as secondary outcomes.

RESULTS: The analysis showed no significant difference in return to preinjury sports level at a two-year follow-up between patients operated with hamstring or patella autograft. Considering the secondary outcomes, no significant differences were recorded in Lysholm score, IKDC score or re-rupture rate. The Tegner Activity Scale demonstrated a significantly higher activity level in the PT group than in the HT group (OR 0.79, p = 0.003). At the two-year follow-up, the KT-1000 arthrometer analysis also showed a significant difference in laxity, which was higher for the HT autografts (OR -0.31, p = 0.02).

CONCLUSION: This study showed no significant differences between hamstring and patella autografts. Even so, the choice of method when operated for ACL rupture remains crucial for the individual and should be a weighted decision made jointly by the patient and the physician.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Treatment Outcome; *Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries/surgery; *Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction/methods; *Autografts; *Hamstring Tendons/transplantation; *Patellar Ligament/transplantation; *Return to Sport; Transplantation, Autologous

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print