Citation
Bérubé A, Pétrin R, Blais C. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1374872.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38903632
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sensitivity plays a crucial role in parenting as it involves the ability to perceive and respond appropriately to children's signals. Childhood maltreatment and depression can negatively impact adults' ability to recognize emotions, but it is unclear which of these factors has a greater impact or how they interact. This knowledge is central to developing efficient, targeted interventions. This paper examines the interaction between parents' depressive symptoms and childhood maltreatment and its influence on their ability to recognize the five basic emotions (happiness, anger, sadness, fear, and disgust) in children's faces.
Language: en
Keywords
|
depression; childhood maltreatment; emotion recognition; parent-child relationship; parental sensitivity