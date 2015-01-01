|
Tymofiyeva O, Ho TC, Connolly CG, Gorrell S, Rampersaud R, Darrow SM, Max JE, Yang TT. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1364271.
38903634
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a current leading cause of death in adolescents and young adults. The neurobiological underpinnings of suicide risk in youth, however, remain unclear and a brain-based model is lacking. In adult samples, current models highlight deficient serotonin release as a potential suicide biomarker, and in particular, involvement of serotonergic dysfunction in relation to the putamen and suicidal behavior. Less is known about associations among striatal regions and relative suicidal risk across development. The current study examined putamen connectivity in depressed adolescents with (AT) and without history of a suicide attempt (NAT), specifically using resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to evaluate patterns in resting-state functional connectivity (RSFC). We hypothesized the AT group would exhibit lower striatal RSFC compared to the NAT group, and lower striatal RSFC would associate with greater suicidal ideation severity and/or lethality of attempt.
adolescent; suicide; functional magnetic resonance imaging; putamen; resting state connectivity