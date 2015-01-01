|
Chen R, Hu Y, Shi HF, Fang Y, Fan CY. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1376347.
38903464
Abstract
BACKGROUNDS: The prevalence of cyberbullying has brought about many adverse effects on adolescents' mental health. Although current studies have shown that perceived chronic social adversity (PCSA) is closely related to cyberbullying perpetration among adolescents, the underlying mechanism of the relationship between the two remains relatively unclear. This study investigated the association of PCSA, rumination, mindfulness, and cyberbullying perpetration among adolescents, building upon the general strain theory, the general aggressive model, and the limited resource of self-control theory.
Keywords
adolescents; mindfulness; rumination; cyberbullying perpetration; perceived chronic social adversity