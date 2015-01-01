SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Iktilat K, Isacson M, Tzemah-Shahar R, Agmon M. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1382053.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2024.1382053

PMID

38903569

PMCID

PMC11188443

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: To date, it is still unclear if exposure to violence affects psychological distress in middle-aged adults and if the effects are gender specific. This age group is of special interest as it is at the onset of the aging process and is often overlooked or understudied in scholarly research. Specifically, targeted research on middle-aged Muslims living in Israel, a unique population exposed to increasing violence, is lacking.

METHODS: We examined the relationship between exposure to violence and psychological distress in a cohort of 363 middle-aged adults (223 women) from three Muslim villages in northern Israel, collecting data on violence exposure (Screen for Adolescent Violence Exposure (SAVE) questionnaire), psychological distress (Kessler 6 Psychological Distress questionnaire), and other demographic characteristics including education level and socioeconomic status. We used this data to answer two questions: (1) is exposure to violence a predictor of psychological distress in middle-aged Muslims, and (2) does the relationship between exposure and distress differ between men and women? RESULTS: We revealed a positive link between exposure to violence and psychological distress (β = 0.145, p = 0.017) when controlling for gender, age, education level, and socioeconomic level.

DISCUSSION: Despite previous evidence of gender-based differences in this interplay in younger cohorts, we did not find a significant interaction between gender and the violence exposure-psychological distress interplay. Our findings are some of the first to focus on middle-aged individuals and show that both men and women exhibit connections between exposure to violence and psychological distress when considering covariates. This research provides insights that can be used when planning community-wide interventions and treatment schemes to support healthy aging.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; mental health; Sex Factors; Cohort Studies; psychological distress; Surveys and Questionnaires; exposure to violence; *Exposure to Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Islam/psychology; *Psychological Distress; healthy aging; Israel/epidemiology; middle-aged Muslims; Stress, Psychological/psychology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print