Iktilat K, Isacson M, Tzemah-Shahar R, Agmon M. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1382053.
38903569
INTRODUCTION: To date, it is still unclear if exposure to violence affects psychological distress in middle-aged adults and if the effects are gender specific. This age group is of special interest as it is at the onset of the aging process and is often overlooked or understudied in scholarly research. Specifically, targeted research on middle-aged Muslims living in Israel, a unique population exposed to increasing violence, is lacking.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; mental health; Sex Factors; Cohort Studies; psychological distress; Surveys and Questionnaires; exposure to violence; *Exposure to Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Islam/psychology; *Psychological Distress; healthy aging; Israel/epidemiology; middle-aged Muslims; Stress, Psychological/psychology