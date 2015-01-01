|
Citation
|
Bougrine H, Chalghaf N, Azaiez C, Hammad AS, Boussayala G, Dhahri M, Henchiri H, Al-Saedi AIAU, Al-Hayali MDA, Al-Rubaiawi AWMS, Ezzi AFT, Al-Sadoon NMN, Souissi N, Azaiez F, Dergaa I, Al-Asmakh M. Front. Sports Act. Living 2024; 6: e1362066.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38903387
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Intermittent fasting (IF) represents a dietary intervention similar to caloric restriction, characterized by the strategic limitation of food consumption. Among the diverse array of practices for IF, Ramadan IF (RIF), a religious observance in Islam, mandates that healthy adult Muslims abstain from both food and drinks during daylight hours. In sports, researchers have extensively studied IF effects on health, including sleep and physical performance, but its impact on cognitive functions during RIF remains understudied. Therefore, this study was conducted to evaluate the influence of RIF on psychomotor and cognitive performance among young female athletes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
dietary intake; Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index; cognitive functions; female athletes; psychomotor performance; ramadan intermittent fasting; reaction time test; vigilance test