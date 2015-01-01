|
Citation
|
Stewart CC, Simon G, Ahmedani BK, Beck A, Daida YG, Lynch FL, Owen-Smith AA, Negriff SL, Rossom R, Sterling SA, Lu CY, Schoenbaum M. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38906684
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Information about causes of injury is key for injury prevention efforts. Historically, cause-of-injury coding in clinical practice has been incomplete due to the need for extra diagnosis codes in the International Classification of Diseases-Ninth Revision-Clinical Modification (ICD-9-CM) coding. The transition to ICD-10-CM and increased use of clinical support software for diagnosis coding is expected to improve completeness of cause-of-injury coding. This paper assesses the recording of external cause-of-injury codes specifically for those diagnoses where an additional code is still required.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Coding Systems; Suicide/Self-Harm