Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The peripheral stress response, consisting of the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and hypothalamic pituitary adrenal-axis (HPA-axis), functions to maintain homeostasis in response to stressors. Cervical spine manual therapy has been shown to differentially modulate the stress response in healthy populations. No study has investigated whether cervical spine mobilizations can differentially modulate the stress response in individuals with persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS), a population characterized by a dysfunctional stress response.



METHODS: A randomized, controlled, parallel design trial was performed to investigate whether upper or lower cervical spine mobilization can differentially modulate components of the stress response in individuals with PPCS. The outcomes were salivary cortisol (sCOR) concentration (primary) and the HRV metric, rMSSD, measured with a smartphone application (secondary). Nineteen males diagnosed with PPCS, aged 19-35, were included. Participants were randomly assigned into either intervention group, upper (n = 10) or lower (n = 9) cervical spine mobilization. Each outcome was collected at different time points, pre- and post-intervention. Statistical analyses were performed using the Friedman's Two-Way ANOVA, Mann-Whitney U test, and Wilcoxon Signed Rank Test.



RESULTS: There was a statistically significant within-group reduction in sCOR concentration 30 minutes following lower cervical spine mobilizations and statistically significant within-group increase in rMSSD 30 minutes following upper cervical spine mobilizations.



CONCLUSION: The results of this trial provide preliminary evidence for cervical spine mobilizations to differentially modulate components of the stress response at specific time points. Understanding the mechanisms of the effect of cervical spine mobilizations on the stress response provides a novel rationale for selecting cervical spine mobilizations to rehabilitate individuals with PPCS.

