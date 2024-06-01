Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-invasive neurostimulation, including bright light therapy (BLT), repetitive transcranial magnetic (rTMS) and transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), has been shown to alleviate depressive symptoms in major depressive disorder (MDD). However, the efficacy of these interventions in addressing sleep disturbances in MDD patients remains a subject of debate.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to conduct a meta-analysis of available randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to assess the effectiveness of non-invasive neurostimulation in improving sleep disturbances and depressive symptoms in MDD patients.



METHODS: Systematic searches for relevant RCTs were conducted in the databases PubMed, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, EMBASE, Wanfang and China National Knowledge Infrastructure up to January 2024. Data on outcomes comparable across the studies were meta-analyzed using Review Manager 5.3 and Stata 14. The pooled results were reported as standardized mean differences (SMD) with their respective 95% confidence intervals (CI).



RESULTS: Our analysis encompassed 15 RCTs involving 1348 patients. Compared to sham or no stimulation, non-invasive neurostimulation significantly improved sleep quality (SMD -0.74, 95%CI -1.15 to -0.33, p = 0.0004) and sleep efficiency (SMD 0.35, 95%CI 0.10 to 0.60, p = 0.006). It also significantly reduced severity of depressive symptoms (SMD -0.62, 95%CI -0.90 to -0.35, p < 0.00001). Subgroup analysis further demonstrated that patients experiencing sleep improvements due to neurostimulation showed a marked decrease in depressive symptoms compared to the control group (SMD = -0.90, 95% CI [-1.26, -0.54], p < 0.0001).



CONCLUSION: Current evidence from RCTs suggests that neurostimulation can enhance sleep quality and efficiency in individuals with MDD, which in turn may be associated with mitigation of depressive symptoms. PROSPERO REGISTRATION: CRD42023423844.

Language: en