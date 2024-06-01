Abstract

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is frequently associated with social dysfunction and impaired decision-making, but its impact on social decisions remains unclear. Thus, we conducted a series of meta-analyses to examine the effects of MDD on key social decision phenomena, including trust, altruistic punishment, and cooperation. We searched Web of Science, PubMed, PsycINFO, and Embase up to December 2023, using Hedges' g to compare social decision-making between MDD patients and healthy controls (HCs). Meta-analytic results showed that MDD patients exhibited a significant reduction in trust (Hedges' g = -0.347, p < 0.001), no significant difference in altruistic punishment (Hedges' g = 0.232, p = 0.149), and an increase in cooperative behaviors (Hedges' g = 0.361, p = 0.002) compared to HCs. The moderation analysis revealed that age (p = 0.039) and region (p = 0.007) significantly moderated altruistic punishment, with older MDD patients and those from Asian and European regions having larger MDD-HC contrast than others. Regarding cooperation, moderation analysis indicated that age (p = 0.028), years of education (p = 0.054), and treatment coverage (p = 0.042) were significant moderators, indicating larger MDD-HC contrast in older, less-educated and better-treated people. These findings suggest MDD has different impacts on different social decisions, highlighting the need for fine-tuned therapeutic interventions that address these differences. The data also underscores the importance of considering demographic and treatment-related variables in managing MDD, which could inform personalized treatment strategies and improve social functionality and patient outcomes.

