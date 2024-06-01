Abstract

Alcohol misuse and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) co-occur at high rates among first responders (e.g., law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics), underscoring the need to better understand these relations to inform intervention efforts. Identifying malleable processes relevant to the association between PTSD and alcohol among first responders could inform tailored interventions. An example of such a malleable process is spirituality. As such, the current study examined the unique relationships between PTSD symptom clusters and alcohol misuse, while also accounting for the role of select demographics and religion/spirituality, in a sample of first responders. A national online sample of first responders (N = 320) completed measures of PTSD symptomology, alcohol misuse, religion/spirituality and demographics. Hierarchical linear regression analyses revealed that PTSD Intrusion (Cluster B) symptom severity was associated with greater alcohol misuse and PTSD Avoidance (Cluster C) was associated with lower alcohol misuse. Additionally, positive and negative spiritual coping were also associated with alcohol misuse. In the context of similar research among military samples, findings suggest potentially unique associations between PTSD symptom clusters and alcohol misuse among first responders. Additionally, findings highlight the potentially protective role of religion/spirituality in this population. Future research should explore nuanced relationships between PTSD symptom clusters and alcohol misuse as well as the salience of spirituality/religion in this unique population.

