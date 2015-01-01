|
Citation
|
Graham L, Powell D, Campbell KR, Morris R, Vitório R, Parrington L, Antonellis P, Godfrey A, King LA, Stuart S. Med. Eng. Phys. 2024; 129: e104180.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38906567
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE Vestibular/ocular deficits occur with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The vestibular/ocular motor screening (VOMS) tool is used to assess individuals post-mTBI, which primarily relies upon subjective self-reported symptoms. Instrumenting the VOMS (iVOMS) with technology may allow for more objective assessment post-mTBI, which reflects actual task performance. This study aimed to validate the iVOMS analytically and clinically in mTBI and controls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Case-Control Studies; Biomarker; mTBI; *Brain Concussion/physiopathology/diagnosis; *Eye Movements; Eye movement; Eye-tracking; Eye-Tracking Technology; Ocular; Vestibular; Vestibule, Labyrinth/physiopathology; VOMS