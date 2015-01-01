|
Citation
|
Blanzat C, Phan O, Hamonniere T, Bonnaire C. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; 41(3): 326-345.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Walter de Gruyter)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38903888
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Aims: Harmful patterns of alcohol consumption, such as binge drinking, are prevalent among the student population at universities. Despite the risks of this behaviour, few secondary prevention programmes have been created to meet the specific needs of this population. The PEERCARE programme is a peer-based prevention programme that seeks harm reduction for alcohol overuse in party environments, among other goals. To do so, a "chill-out" space is created by peer educators in party environments to limit the risks associated with alcohol overuse. This study sought to examine peer educators' experience with a chill-out space to identify their specific actions, difficulties and needs, and to consider possibilities for improvement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; binge drinking; harm reduction; peer support; prevention programme