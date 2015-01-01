|
Hosseininejad SM, Emami Meybodi MK, Raei M, Rahimnia A. PLoS One 2024; 19(6): e0303326.
38905203
BACKGROUND: Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear is common in military setting; such an injury increase institutional costs and workforce strain, however, few studies have investigated the mechanism and associated factors of ACL tear specifically in a military setting. The aim of this study was to investigate the prevalence and mechanisms of ACL tears in military personnel at a military referral hospital in Iran. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study examined 402 military personnel who presented with knee complaints at a single referral Iranian military hospital. The ACL injury prevalence and mechanisms were assessed by physical examination, medical records, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the knee. Data were collected by an orthopedic resident.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Prevalence; *Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries/epidemiology; *Military Personnel/statistics & numerical data; Anterior Cruciate Ligament; Iran/epidemiology