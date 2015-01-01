Abstract

THIS ARTICLE USES WORDS OR LANGUAGE THAT IS CONSIDERED PROFANE, VULGAR, OR OFFENSIVE BY SOME READERS.



Different types of abusive content such as offensive language, hate speech, aggression, etc. have become prevalent in social media and many efforts have been dedicated to automatically detect this phenomenon in different resource-rich languages such as English. This is mainly due to the comparative lack of annotated data related to offensive language in low-resource languages, especially the ones spoken in Asian countries. To reduce the vulnerability among social media users from these regions, it is crucial to address the problem of offensive language in such low-resource languages. Hence, we present a new corpus of Persian offensive language consisting of 6,000 out of 520,000 randomly sampled micro-blog posts from X (Twitter) to deal with offensive language detection in Persian as a low-resource language in this area. We introduce a method for creating the corpus and annotating it according to the annotation practices of recent efforts for some benchmark datasets in other languages which results in categorizing offensive language and the target of offense as well. We perform extensive experiments with three classifiers in different levels of annotation with a number of classical Machine Learning (ML), Deep learning (DL), and transformer-based neural networks including monolingual and multilingual pre-trained language models. Furthermore, we propose an ensemble model integrating the aforementioned models to boost the performance of our offensive language detection task. Initial results on single models indicate that SVM trained on character or word n-grams are the best performing models accompanying monolingual transformer-based pre-trained language model ParsBERT in identifying offensive vs non-offensive content, targeted vs untargeted offense, and offensive towards individual or group. In addition, the stacking ensemble model outperforms the single models by a substantial margin, obtaining 5% respective macro F1-score improvement for three levels of annotation.

Language: en