Abstract

This systematic review aimed to explore sex differences in exposure to traumatic events and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptomatology among refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and asylum seekers. A comprehensive search was conducted across three databases (PubMed, PsychInfo, and Embase), which yielded 2,255 studies. A total of 15 studies were included for trauma exposure assessment, and 8 studies for PTSD symptomatology assessment. The review revealed significant sex differences in trauma exposure, with women experiencing higher rates of sexual violence, while men faced greater risks of imprisonment and torture. In terms of PTSD symptomatology, our findings showed that women tend to exhibit greater symptoms of arousal and specific symptoms of avoidance such as loss of interest and avoidance of activities reminding of trauma, while men were more likely to experience estrangement and detachment.



FINDINGS regarding symptoms of reexperiencing were not entirely consistent. This review emphasizes the importance of considering sex-specific symptoms in trauma assessment among displaced populations and advocates for further research into targeted interventions, especially regarding sexual violence.

