Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In France, 122 women were killed by their partner or ex-partner in 2021.



PURPOSE OF THE RESEARCH: The principal objective of the AVIC-MG study, on women victims of domestic violence and their expectations of their general practitioner, was to observe whether the women in question, who visit specialist facilities for victims of domestic violence, would like to be questioned about domestic violence by their general practitioner (GP). The secondary objective was to describe this population of women and the characteristics of their GP visits during the last twelve months.



RESULTS: The study showed that more than 90 percent of these women had consulted a GP in the last twelve months and 65 percent of the mothers in the group had consulted a GP for their child(ren). The majority of these women (82 percent) wanted the GP to ask them about domestic violence. They had gone to the GP for specific reasons: fatigue, pain, psychological suffering (anxiety, sadness, difficulty sleeping).



CONCLUSION: The majority of women victims of domestic violence would like primary care practitioners to identify the abuse. Tools are available to help GPs with this complex identification, in particular the DECLICVIOLENCE.FR website.

Language: fr