Abstract

Children with experience of maltreatment, abuse or neglect have higher prevalence of poor mental health. In the United Kingdom, child protection services identify children at risk of significant harm on the Child Protection Register (CPR) and intervene to reduce risk. Prevalence and incidence of mental health service use among this population of children are not well understood. We analysed records from one Scottish Local Authority's CPR, linked to electronic health records for all children in the broader health board region aged 0-17 years. We described mental health service use among children with a CPR registration using measures of mental health prescribing and referrals to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS). We calculated age- and sex-specific incidence rates for comparison with the general population. Between 2012 and 2022, we found 1498 children with a CPR registration, with 69% successfully linked to their health records. 20% were registered before birth and median age at registration was 3 years. Incidence rates in all measures of mental health service use were higher in children with a CPR record across all ages (at outcome) and genders compared to the general population. The largest absolute difference was for boys aged 5-9 with a CPR record, who had 31.8 additional mental health prescriptions per 1000 person-years compared to the general population (50.4 vs. 18.6 prescriptions per 1000 person-years, IRR: 2.7). Girls aged 0-4 years with a CPR registration had the largest relative difference, with a rate of CAMHS referral 5.4 times higher than the general population (12.3 vs. 2.3 per 1000 person-years). Our reproducible record linkage of the CPR to health records reveals an increased risk of mental health service use during childhood. Our findings have relevance to public mental health surveillance, service prioritisation and wider policy aiming to reduce childhood exposure to risk of harm.

Language: en