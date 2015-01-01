Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Mixed-method approach.



OBJECTIVES: To develop and assess the content validity of a semi-structured interview that captures the lived experience of using a manual wheelchair among individuals with SCI in the real world, the Wheelchair Mobility Activity Log (WC-MAL). SETTING: SCIR-Group (UDESC)/Brazil.



METHODS: Developing the WC-MAL comprised five steps: (1) defining the construct-based on the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF); (2) identifying relevant activities from other assessment instruments and interviews with the end-users (14 Individuals with SCI and 13 rehabilitation professionals); (3) Selecting the items - activities were linked to ICF codes and grouped into sets; (4) developing the scoring scales based on interviews with the end-users; and, (5) evaluating content validity in accordance with the COnsensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement INstruments (COSMIN). The content validity ratio (CVR) for each item and scale and the overall instrument content validity index (CVI) were calculated.



RESULTS: From an initial draft of 295 activities identified, a set of 222 activities was linked to the ICF domain of "Mobility (d4)" and further refined to generate the 23 items in the WC-MAL. Three scales were developed to assess Frequency (how often), Performance (how well), and Assistance (assistance needed) levels. The items and scales showed a CVR superior to the critical value established (≥0.64). The general CVI value was 0.96.



CONCLUSION: The WC-MAL is a promising clinical instrument with adequate content validity to assess the spontaneous use of the manual wheelchair in the real world among individuals with SCI.

Language: en