|
Citation
|
González-Hernández B, Ngwah EC, Usami DS, Persia L. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38905158
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Road traffic crashes are mainly caused by three concurrent factors: infrastructure, vehicle, and human factors. Regarding infrastructure, in recent decades, a series of management tools and procedures called Road Infrastructure Safety Management (RISM) have been proposed. The aim of RISM procedures is to support road authorities in the prevention and mitigation of future road traffic crashes. One of these procedures is the In-built Road Safety Assessment (IRSA) methodology. The peculiarity of an IRSA methodology is the underpinning method used to assign a score to a road section with the aim of identifying those road sections in a network with safety-related infrastructure deficiencies. The objective of this paper is to provide an overall literature review of existing methodologies used worldwide for network-wide road safety assessment for rural road.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
in-built network road safety assessment; infrastructure risk; Risk index; road assessment programme; road safety