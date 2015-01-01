|
Ngan STJ, Cheng CPW. Aging Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38907531
OBJECTIVES: Loneliness adversely affects the prognosis, treatment, and remission of late-life depression. However, no clear distinction of the cause or definition of loneliness was imposed in existing literatures, resulting in mixed findings of the effect of loneliness to late-life depression (LLD). The aim of this study was to explore the association between different facets of loneliness and risk factors of LLD, specifically, if age of onset in LLD possess a different clinical profile in the clinical group.
Language: en
Depression; suicide; elderly; loneliness; age at onset