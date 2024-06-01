Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Over 40,000 people die by suicide annually in the U.S., and firearms are the most lethal suicide method. There is limited evidence on the effectiveness of many state-level policies on reducing firearm suicide. The objective of this study was to identify public policies that best predict state-level firearm suicide rates.



METHODS: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's WONDER system and the State Firearm Law Database, a longitudinal catalog of 134 firearm safety laws, were analyzed. The analysis included 1,450 observations from 50 states spanning 1991-2019. An ElasticNet regression technique was used to analyze the relationship between the policy variables and firearm suicide rates. Nested cross-validation was performed to tune the model hyperparameters. The study data were collected and analyzed in 2023 and 2024.



RESULTS: The optimized ElasticNet approach had a mean MSE of 2.07, which was superior to non-regularized and dummy regressor models. The most influential policies for predicting the firearm suicide rate on average included laws requiring firearm dealers that sell handguns to have a state license and laws requiring individuals to obtain a permit to purchase a firearm through an approval process that includes law enforcement, among others.



CONCLUSIONS: On average, firearm suicide rates were lower in state-years that had each influential policy active. Notably, these analyses were ecological and non-causal. However, this study was able to use a supervised machine learning approach with inherent feature selection and many policy types to make predictions using unseen data (i.e., balancing Lasso and Ridge regularization penalties).

