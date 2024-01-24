Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the impact of multicomponent exercises on physical functions of frail elderly in communities, evaluating their effect on muscle strength, balance, and endurance, and their influence on quality of life.



METHOD: PubMed, Embase, Cochrane, and Web of Science were searched to collect relevant randomized controlled trials. The search cutoff date was January 24, 2024. Included studies met pre-specified inclusion and exclusion criteria. Data analysis was performed using Revman 5.4 and Stata 15.0 software.



RESULT: This analysis included 19 studies. After 12 weeks, the multicomponent exercises significantly enhanced participants' performance in various physical function assessments. Specifically, in the Timed Up and Go Test, the exercise group showed a significant reduction in time [SMD = -0.86 (95 % CI: -1.40 to -0.33)]. In the Short Physical Performance Battery, interventions shorter than 6 weeks significantly increased scores [SMD = 1.01 (95 % CI: 0.64 to 1.37)], and those longer than 6 weeks showed improvements [SMD = 0.53 (95 % CI: 0.26 to 0.80)]. Muscle strength also improved, with handgrip strength and knee extensor strength enhancements [SMD = 0.93 (95 % CI: 0.27 to 1.59); SMD = 0.72 (95 % CI: 0.24 to 1.20)]. However, there was no statistically significant difference in walking speed between the groups [SMD = 0.04 (95 % CI: -0.33 to 0.40)].



CONCLUSION: Although multicomponent exercises significantly improve muscle strength, balance, and endurance in frail elderly individuals, there is no conclusive evidence of their effect on enhancing quality of life or long-term health outcomes. Further research is needed to explore the specific impacts of different types and intensities of exercises on this population.

