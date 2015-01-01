|
Citation
|
Zhang Z, Chen H, Li X, Chen S, Wang Z, Yang J, Chen Z, Wang X, Tian Y, Zhou J. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1668.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38909182
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have demonstrated a strong association between depression and job burnout among healthcare professionals, but the results have been inconsistent, and there is a lack of in-depth exploration of such a relationship among different healthcare professions. The present study aims to investigate the interrelationships between depression and burnout among Chinese healthcare professionals and whether there are differences in the networks of these symptoms between doctors and nurses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Depression; Surveys and Questionnaires; Network analysis; China/epidemiology; *Burnout, Professional/epidemiology/psychology; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Nurses/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Physicians/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Healthcare professionals; Occupational burnout