Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies have demonstrated a strong association between depression and job burnout among healthcare professionals, but the results have been inconsistent, and there is a lack of in-depth exploration of such a relationship among different healthcare professions. The present study aims to investigate the interrelationships between depression and burnout among Chinese healthcare professionals and whether there are differences in the networks of these symptoms between doctors and nurses.



METHODS: The Maslach Burnout Inventory-General Survey and the 2-item Patient Health Questionnaire were employed to assess job burnout and depression among 3,684 healthcare professionals. The translation has been refined to ensure accuracy and academic suitability. Subsequently, network analysis was conducted on 2,244 participants with a higher level of job burnout to identify core symptoms and explore the associations between job burnout and depression.



RESULTS: The present study showed a network association between lack of interest and pleasure in things and being exhausted from work, excessive tiredness facing work, tendency to collapse at work, and lack of passion for work than before among healthcare professionals, as well as a notable difference in the network association between lack of interest and pleasure in things and lack of passion for work than before between nurses and doctors.



CONCLUSIONS: The depression-burnout network structures differ between doctors and nurses, highlighting the need for targeted intervention measures for both groups.

Language: en