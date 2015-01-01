|
Citation
|
Manna S, Singh D, Barik M, Rehman T, Ghosal S, Kanungo S, Pati S. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e363.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38909198
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) can be described as a violation of human rights that results from gender inequality. It has arisen as a contemporary issue in societies from both developing and industrialized countries and an impediment to long-term development. This study evaluates the prevalence of IPV and its variants among the empowerment status of women and identify the associated sociodemographic parameters, linked to IPV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; India; Prevalence; Intimate partner violence; Sexual violence; *Health Surveys; *Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Empowerment; India/epidemiology; NFHS-5; Physical violence