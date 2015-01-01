Abstract

Pioneering road markings for motorcyclists, designed as Perceptual Rider Information for Maximising Expertise and Enjoyment (PRIMEs) were installed on approach to demanding bends at 22 trial sites and two comparison sites across the West Highlands of Scotland. The markings provided a series of 'gateways' to encourage safer riding. With 32,213 motorcyclists observed, the following statistically significant results were observed: speed reductions at 10 trial sites; positive changes in lateral position at the final PRIME gateway marking at 15 trial sites and positive changes in lateral position at the apex of the bend at 13 trial sites; reductions in braking at nine trial sites; increases use of PRIME road markings across 18 of the 22 trial sites. No statistically significant effects were observed at the comparison sites. These findings are discussed in relation to the 'Road Safety Framework to 2030' and the 'Safe System' approach to reducing motorcycle casualties.

