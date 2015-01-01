Abstract

PURPOSE: Current handgrip strength (HGS) protocols employ a variety of criteria, affecting the assessment of asymmetric HGS. The impact of these different criteria on fall prediction is understudied. This study was devised to compare the relative performance of average and maximum HGS asymmetry criteria as tools to predict fall incidence among middle-aged or older adults in China.



METHODS: 9627 Chinese adults 50 + years of age who were participants in the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (2013-2015 waves) were evaluated. The measurement of HGS was achieved based on either the maximum recorded value (HGSmax) or the average (HGSave), and these values were employed for the calculation of HGS asymmetry. Fall incidence over a 2-year period was evaluated based on self-reported data. Logistic regression analyses were utilized to determine the predictive performance of HGSmax asymmetry or HGSave asymmetry when gaging 2-year fall risk.



RESULTS: Significant differences in overall rates of HGS asymmetry and the rates of subdivisions thereof were observed when comparing the HGSmax and HGSave criteria, with moderate consistency (kappa = 0.599, p < 0.001). Over the 2-year follow-up period, 1743 fall incidents were recorded. Adjusted logistic regression models indicated that only HGSmax asymmetry > 30.0% was significantly related to fall risk (p = 0.034, odds ratio = 1.36, 95% confidence interval: 1.02-1.81).



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight the importance of HGS criteria in detecting HGS asymmetry, and suggest that HGSmax is a more robust criterion for predicting fall risk among Chinese adults 50 + years of age.

