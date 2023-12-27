Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine whether physical performance measures commonly used in clinical settings can discriminate fallers from nonfallers and predict falls in older adults with dementia.



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Older adults with dementia residing in the community, hospitals, and residential care facilities.



METHODS: MEDLINE, Embase, PsycINFO, CINAHL, SPORTDiscus, the Cochrane Library, and the PEDro databases were searched from inception until December 27, 2023 (PROSPERO registration number: CRD42022303670). Retrospective or prospective studies that evaluated the associations between physical performance measures and falls in older adults with dementia were included. A random effects model was used to calculate the standardized mean difference (SMD) and 95% CI for each physical performance measure between fallers and nonfallers. Sensitivity analyses were conducted on the longitudinal studies to determine the ability of physical performance measures to predict future falls.



RESULTS: Twenty-eight studies were included in this review (n = 3542). The 5-time chair stand test [SMD = 0.23 (0.01, 0.45)], the Berg Balance Scale [SMD = -0.52 (-0.87, -0.17)], postural sway when standing on the floor [SMD = 0.25 (0.07, 0.43)] and on a foam surface [SMD = 0.45 (0.25, 0.66)], and the Short Physical Performance Battery total score [SMD = -0.46 (-0.66, -0.27)] could discriminate fallers from nonfallers. Sensitivity analyses showed that gait speed could predict future falls in longitudinal cohort studies [SMD = -0.29 (-0.49, -0.08)]. Subgroup analyses showed that gait speed [SMD = -0.21 (-0.38, -0.05)] and the Timed Up and Go test [SMD = 0.54 (0.16, 0.92)] could identify fallers staying in residential care facilities or hospitals.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: The 5-time chair stand test, the Berg Balance Scale, postural sway when standing on the floor and a foam surface, and the Short Physical Performance Battery can be used to predict falls in older adults with dementia. Gait speed and the Timed Up and Go test can be used to predict falls in institutionalized older adults with dementia. Clinicians are recommended to use these physical performance measures to assess fall risk in older adults with dementia.

