Abstract

Female genital mutilation and cutting (FGM/C) is a human rights violation and a form of gender-based violence. Yet it is estimated that more than 230 million women and girls globally and over half a million women and girls living in the United States have been subjected to FGM/C or are at risk. Due to rising rates of immigration to the United States, it is more likely that health care providers will encounter patients subjected to FGM/C. In this column, I review clinicians' knowledge of and experience in delivering care to women with FGM/C, patient experiences, the role of clinical guidelines, screening, research gaps, laws, and data. I conclude with recommendations from professional organizations related to the reproductive health needs of women affected by FGM/C during pregnancy and birth.

Language: en