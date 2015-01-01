SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kruse RF, Stiel S, Schwabe S. Omega (Westport) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Sage Publications)

DOI

10.1177/00302228241263367

PMID

38907636

Abstract

The "Trauer Netzwerk Niedersachsen" ("Bereavement Network Lower Saxony" (BNLS)) aims at supporting families after the loss of a child or teenager due to various causes. This study aims to describe the experiences of bereaved family members with the BNLS counsellors. 12 semi-structured interviews were conducted with parents who had received or were currently receiving BNLS counselling. The interviews revealed the vital role counselling played aiding individuals cope with their grief. Participants valued the bereavement support, which was often lacking in their personal support networks. Counselling assisted parents in returning to daily life and caring for loved ones. Discussing "death" and "dying" helped participants find peace with their loss. Our findings suggest that bereavement counselling should be considered an essential component of healthcare for family members dealing with the loss of a child. Additionally, there is need for awareness and publicity for both the BNLS and its bereavement counselling services.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; grief; infant death; prevention of mental illness; surviving

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print