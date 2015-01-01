Abstract

The "Trauer Netzwerk Niedersachsen" ("Bereavement Network Lower Saxony" (BNLS)) aims at supporting families after the loss of a child or teenager due to various causes. This study aims to describe the experiences of bereaved family members with the BNLS counsellors. 12 semi-structured interviews were conducted with parents who had received or were currently receiving BNLS counselling. The interviews revealed the vital role counselling played aiding individuals cope with their grief. Participants valued the bereavement support, which was often lacking in their personal support networks. Counselling assisted parents in returning to daily life and caring for loved ones. Discussing "death" and "dying" helped participants find peace with their loss. Our findings suggest that bereavement counselling should be considered an essential component of healthcare for family members dealing with the loss of a child. Additionally, there is need for awareness and publicity for both the BNLS and its bereavement counselling services.

