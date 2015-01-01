Abstract

Vehicular Ad-Hoc Networks (VANETs) were introduced to avoid vehicular-related accidents and to improve the safety of both vehicular passengers and other road users. In VANETs, the vehicles are expected to communicate with neighbouring vehicles to increase awareness about the surrounding by using V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) communication links. Since the introduction of VANETs, much research has focused on developing state-of-the-art algorithms to increase safety. However, real-world testing of these developed algorithms has become challenging due to the required high cost and multiple practical reasons. Therefore, simulation-based testing is commonly used for VANETs related applications. Using real datasets inside a simulation can significantly increase the results' accuracy and help to achieve realistic results. In this study, we present a dataset called 'CN+', which consists of more than 25,000 vehicles collected over 32 hours at a signalized intersection in Bremen, Germany. paper.

Language: en