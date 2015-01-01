Abstract

Infrared thermal imaging camera as a non-contact monitoring of the object to be measured is widely used in fire detection, driving assistance and so on. Although there are many related studies, there is a lack of research on the influence of fog or smoke on infrared imaging under different environmental temperatures. To address this shortcoming, The temperature of both the environment and the target in this experiment is controlled by PID technology. The smoke or fog environment is generated using a smoke cake or an ultrasonic fog machine. The temperature of the target was measured by infrared thermal imaging camera. It was observed that as the temperature of the environment increases, the measured temperature of the target also increases. However, the change in temperature is more pronounced in the fog environment compared to either the smoke environment or the normal environment. It has been found through research that environmental radiation causes temperature changes in fog droplets. Therefore, Infrared radiation is less affected in the smoke environment and more affected in the fog environment. Additionally, when the environmental temperature is close to the target's temperature, the infrared image becomes blurred.

Language: en