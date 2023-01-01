Abstract

OBJECTIVEs The tendency to suicide in conscripts can be due to several factors, including organizational factors, socio-economic factors, and family emotional climate. The current study aims to develop a structural model to show the relationship of organizational and socio-economic factors with tendency to suicide in conscripts in Iran, considering the mediating role of family emotional climate.



METHODS This is a descriptive-correlational study. The study population consists of all male conscripts of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Force in 2021-2022. Of these, 1000 were selected by multi-stage cluster random sampling method from three provinces. The sample size was determined using Cochran's formula. To collect data, the tendency to suicide scale based on the interpersonal-psychological theory of suicidal behavior, two researcher-made questionnaires of organizational and socio-economic factors, and Hilburn's family emotional climate scale were used. Structural equation modeling (SEM), SPSS version 22, and Amos version 24 were used for data analysis.



RESULTS The SEM model had an acceptable fit. The effect of organizational factors on the tendency to commit suicide mediated by the family emotional climate was significant and negative (β=-0.252, P=0.038). The effect of socio-economic factors on the tendency to suicide mediated by the family emotional climate was significant and negative (β=-0.267, P=0.002). The variables of organizational and socio-economic factors and family emotional climate together were able to explain 32.6% of variance in tendency to suicide. The organizational and socio-economic factors were able to explain 23.1% of variance in family emotional climate.



CONCLUSION The organizational and socio-economic factors, by mediating role of family emotional climate, have a relationship with tendency to suicide in Iranian conscripts. © 2023, Iran University of Medical Sciences. All rights reserved.

