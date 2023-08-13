|
Citation
|
Preuss UW, Hesselbrock MN, Hesselbrock VM. Brain Sci. 2023; 13(8).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The comorbidity of alcohol and substance use disorders among persons with bipolar disorder is elevated, as indicated by epidemiological and clinical studies. Following alcohol use, cannabis is the most frequently used and abused illicit substance among bipolar individuals, and such use may lead to comorbid cannabis use disorders (CUD). Previous research indicated that CUDs were related to a more severe course of bipolar disorder and higher rates of other comorbid alcohol and substance use disorders. Few studies, however, have conducted longitudinal research on this comorbidity. The aim of this study is to investigate the influence of CUD on the course of bipolar I and II individuals during a 5-year follow-up.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adult; human; female; male; alcohol; PTSD; prevalence; suicide attempt; comorbidity; posttraumatic stress disorder; comparative study; major clinical study; mental disease; controlled study; personality disorder; hallucination; anxiety disorder; cannabis addiction; drug dependence; follow up; social phobia; mania; bipolar I disorder; bipolar II disorder; prospective study; hypomania; opiate addiction; DSM-IV; agoraphobia; Article; phenotype; mixed mania and depression; semi structured interview; clinical evaluation; sociodemographics; anxiety disorders; alcohol and substance use disorders; baseline- and follow-up analysis; bipolar I and II disorders; cannabis use disorders