Abstract

Context: Suicide and attempted suicide are some of the alarming issues in recent times. It was the second leading cause of death among 15-29 years old in 2015. The suicide death toll is rising alarmingly in India, which needs prevention strategies and a suicide prevention policy nationally. Attitude toward suicide varies depending on social, cultural, and individual perceptions and beliefs. The studying of attitudes of the people in society towards suicide helps in devising better suicide prevention strategies and planning early intervention measures. Aims: This study explores attitude toward suicide between the medical and nonmedical groups and their relationship with other sociodemographic variables. Settings and Design: A cross-sectional comparative study was done at a tertiary care hospital in South India.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: One hundred participants belong to nonmedical and 100 belong to medical groups were assessed using Eskin's Attitude towards Suicide Scale. Statistical Analysis Used: Descriptive statistical tests and independent t-tests were applied to find the significant difference in the means between the two groups using SPSS version 23.



RESULTS: Nonmedical group scored high in "hiding the suicidal behavior"and low in "communicating psychological problems"and vice versa in the medical group. Females scored higher on "acceptability of suicide"and "punishment after death"among the medical group.



CONCLUSION: Imparting psychoeducation and promoting awareness about suicide can help change individuals' attitudes toward suicide at the microlevel and society's macrolevel. © 2022 Archives of Mental Health.

