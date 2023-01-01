Abstract

In this article, we present ethnographic material collected among the Telengits, mainly in the Kosh-Agach district of the Republic of Altai (Russian Federation). Analysis of Telengit concepts and practices shows a person as a complex network of relations and therefore a composite entity. Each of the terms that the Telengits use and which could be translated as 'soul' corresponds to various aspects, potentialities, and powers of a person; at the same time, a person is also a part of a larger composite entity -- Altai. It is easier to grasp the Telengit way of acting and conceptualizing the world if we see those notions as tools that help people to come to terms with particular situations and tasks and not as a structured set of mental representations. © 2023, Imprint Academic. All rights reserved.

