Budden A, Song S, Henry A, Wakefield CE, Abbott J. Surgery in Practice and Science 2023; 13.
BACKGROUND: While a degree of stress facilitates learning and task performance, excessive stress in surgeons may lead to poor patient outcomes, with maladaptive stress as a risk factor for surgeon burnout or self-harm through mechanisms including substance abuse, and suicide. We aim to systematically review publications investigating how measures of surgeons' acute biological stress change during surgery.
human; Stress; systematic review; Review; Surgery; Burnout; treatment outcome; heart rate variability; hydrocortisone; environmental factor; mental stress; heart rate; Cortisol; surgeon; blood vessel injury; electrodermal response; coronary artery bypass graft; cholecystectomy; laparoscopic surgery; endoscopic surgery; Heart rate; skin conductance; physiological stress; facial nerve; mastoidectomy; laparoscopic cholecystectomy; transoral robotic surgery