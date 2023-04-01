|
Citation
|
Castro-Ramirez F, Paz-Pérez MA, McGuire TC, Rankin O, García Alfaro MC, Melchor Audirac A, Gómez Campuzano ML, Coady P, Núñez-Delgado M, Manana J, Hernández-de la Rosa C, Tambedou T, Vergara GA, Alvis Barranco L, Cudris-Torres L, Nock MK, Naslund JA, Benjet C. J. Behav. Cogn.Ther. 2023; 33(2): 67-80.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examined descriptions of suicidal thoughts and behavior (STB) to identify risk and protective factors that may present in clinical settings among university students from Latin America. Our focus was on answering the following key questions: How are suicidal thoughts and behavior described? What are reasons for wanting to die and for living? What impact do STBs have on motivations to seek or avoid psychological treatment? To this end, 55 qualitative interviews were completed with university students from Colombia and Mexico who recently endorsed emotional difficulties in the World Mental Health International College Student (WMH-ICS) surveys. Interviews were coded to identify themes specific to STBs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
protection; adult; College students; human; Colombia; Mexico; mental health; Suicide; female; male; Help-seeking; suicidal ideation; disease severity; risk factor; shame; motivation; major clinical study; avoidance behavior; clinical examination; Article; university student; help seeking behavior; Qualitative method; disease burden