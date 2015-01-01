|
Kohlbeck S, Quinn K, deRoon-Cassini T, Hargarten S, Nelson D, Cassidy L. SSM Qual. Res. Health 2023; 3: e100248.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Suicide among adult males in rural America has been increasing. In 2019, the suicide rate among adult men is 27.7 per 100,000, while the rural suicide rate was 40 per 100,000; a rate increase of 39.4% since 1999 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2018). One rural community that may be at increased risk of suicide are farming communities. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the farming occupation ranks fourth in male suicides (31.4 per 100,000) (Miller & Rudolphi, 2022, pp. 1–15; Peterson et al., 2020). Farmers encounter significant stress in the course of their work. Some of this stress, as a result of events like relationship discord and general financial concerns, is similar to what is experienced by the general population. However, farmers face unique stressors on a daily basis and very often face an uncertain future that elicits constant worry. A recent systematic review, which examined stressors that farmers across the globe experience, identified a number of stressors that are unique to farming. These stressors include: pesticide exposure, weather uncertainty (including climate change), past farm-related injury, hazards related to farming, farm policies, concern about future of the farm, and working with family members on the farm (e.g., role conflict) (Yazd et al., 2019). It is worth noting that these stressors are often not experienced in isolation. That is, farmers likely experience multiple stressors at a time, in addition to general life stressors.
human; suicide; suicide prevention; female; male; Wisconsin; social support; public health; Public health; qualitative research; Interviews; controlled study; weather; geographic distribution; lifespan; cross-sectional study; qualitative analysis; agricultural worker; Article; job stress; market; Farmer suicide; Photovoice; photovoice; agricultural pest; social ecological analysis