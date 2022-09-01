SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang XX, Gan Q, Zhou J, Cosquer M, Falissard B, Corruble E, Jousselme C, Gressier F. Eur. J. Psychiatry 2023; 37(2): 72-83.

(Copyright © 2023, Departmento de Psiquiatria de la Facultad de Medicina de Zaragoza)

10.1016/j.ejpsy.2022.09.003

Background and objectives: Recent literature reported a higher risk of suicide attempts among sexual minority youth. Discovering the risk and protective factors of suicide attempts among this vulnerable population can play a key role in reducing the suicide rate. Our research aims to systematically search for the risk and protective factors for suicide attempts among sexual minority youth.

METHODS: We have conducted a systematic review of published studies of associated factors for suicide attempts in sexual minority youth. Four databases up to 2020 were searched to find relevant studies.

RESULTS: Twelve articles were included. For sexual minority youth, the identified risk factors associated with suicide attempts are early coming out, being unacceptable by families, dissatisfaction with sexual minority friendships, too few friends, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and bullying. The identified protective factors for suicide attempts are feeling safe at school, teacher support, anti-bullying policy, and other adult support.

CONCLUSION: Both risk and protective factors for suicide attempts stem directly from the environments in which youth grew up: family, school, and the internet. Effective preventive measures among sexual minority youth need to be developed and implemented. Societal-level anti-stigma interventions are needed to reduce the risk of victimization and awareness should be raised among family and friends. © 2022 Asociación Universitaria de Zaragoza para el Progreso de la Psiquiatría y la Salud Mental


adolescent; adult; literature; human; violence; mental health; sexual abuse; systematic review; female; male; Review; child abuse; Suicide attempt; Youth; bullying; drug use; suicide attempt; risk factor; hopelessness; Sexual minority; sexual orientation; sexuality; sexual behavior; social environment; Risk and protective factors; physical abuse; home environment; sexual assault; cyberbullying; odds ratio; sexual and gender minority; Newcastle-Ottawa scale

