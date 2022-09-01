|
Citation
Wang XX, Gan Q, Zhou J, Cosquer M, Falissard B, Corruble E, Jousselme C, Gressier F. Eur. J. Psychiatry 2023; 37(2): 72-83.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Departmento de Psiquiatria de la Facultad de Medicina de Zaragoza)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Background and objectives: Recent literature reported a higher risk of suicide attempts among sexual minority youth. Discovering the risk and protective factors of suicide attempts among this vulnerable population can play a key role in reducing the suicide rate. Our research aims to systematically search for the risk and protective factors for suicide attempts among sexual minority youth.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; adult; literature; human; violence; mental health; sexual abuse; systematic review; female; male; Review; child abuse; Suicide attempt; Youth; bullying; drug use; suicide attempt; risk factor; hopelessness; Sexual minority; sexual orientation; sexuality; sexual behavior; social environment; Risk and protective factors; physical abuse; home environment; sexual assault; cyberbullying; odds ratio; sexual and gender minority; Newcastle-Ottawa scale