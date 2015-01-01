Abstract

As Australian imprisonment and recidivism rates continue to rise, it is increasingly important to better understand how to support "returning citizens" to adequately prepare them for post-release life. Using a case study approach focused on service provider perspectives, this article examines the consequences of removing a transitional accommodation support service on service providers and returning citizens. Participants highlighted significant consequences, such as: gaps in services; lack of support and housing; persons remaining in the system unnecessarily; persons being released without transitional support or accommodation; health implications; loss of relationships and trust; and suicide of returned citizens. Drawing on critical criminological theory, we argue that the most significant consequence was the loss of "floating support"--which involves a case worker who brokers support between agencies working with a single client--that was integrated into the program. Study findings suggest serious consequences of government decisions to defund programs in this sector. © 2022, The Author(s).

